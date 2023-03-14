K-pop singer Kyoungyoon admits ties to scandal-ridden cult

SEOUL – Kyoungyoon, a member of K-pop band DKZ, has confirmed he has ties with the scandal-ridden cult JMS, but denied he attempted to spread his religious beliefs to his bandmates and fans.

He made the revelation in an interview with local entertainment outlet Dispatch. It came a week after he said he was unaware his family was part of Christian Gospel Mission, better known as Jesus Morning Star, or JMS.

JMS has been at the centre of shocking revelations in Netflix’s latest documentary series In The Name Of God: A Holy Betrayal.

The cult’s leader Jeong Myeong-seok is currently facing trial in South Korea over allegations that he sexually assaulted multiple female followers.

Kyoungyoon’s affiliation with the cult was exposed after his parents’ cafe in North Gyeongsang province was found in a list of businesses suspected of having ties to JMS.

In the interview, Kyoungyoon said he was born into a JMS family and had always been a part of the religious group for as long as he could remember.

“I didn’t get the chance to choose my religion because my family believed in it (JMS),” the 23-year-old said.

He said he was, at first, just tagging along with his mother on weekends when she went to pray at her sister’s house. His aunt is a JMS pastor, he revealed in the interview.

“My aunt said JMS (Jeong) was the Lord’s messenger. She described him as a great person who had read the bible 2,000 times,” he said.

Kyoungyoon said he believed it was just a normal church until after he saw the Netflix series.

“I recently watched In The Name Of God and saw the part where (Jeong) says, ‘I’m the Messiah’. I thought then that he’s crazy, but before, I just couldn’t see that,” Kyoungyoon said.

‘Brainwashed’

He claimed he was brainwashed.

“He says, ‘I’m the Messiah’ after rambling on (beguiling sermons) for two or three hours. So his followers would respond fervently when he says the phrase… It’s a sort of gaslighting,” he said.

“Although I didn’t actually believe that he was the Messiah, I was gradually brainwashed.”