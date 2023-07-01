K-pop high school to open in Busan, South Korea

SEOUL - A high school specialising in educating students in K-pop and related performances will open in Busan, South Korea’s second-largest city, by 2028, the city’s education authorities announced on Friday.

The school will provide quality vocal, dance, composing and songwriting lessons taught by experienced K-pop faculty.

International students will be eligible to apply, Mr Ha Yoon-su, the superintendent of education in Busan, said in a briefing.

An official at the Busan Metropolitan Government told The Korea Herald that officials are currently reviewing several options for the location of the envisioned school.

“It is likely to be a currently empty school in the Gangseo-gu area of Busan,” the official said.

Construction is scheduled to commence in January 2027, with the school expected to open its doors in March 2028.

“The school is still in the early stages of planning,” the Busan official added.

The authorities plan to create a task force for the school. Details including its size and curriculum will be decided later.

If materialised, it will be the first public school dedicated to K-pop in Busan.

High School of Korean Pop and Performing Arts, South Korea’s first K-pop high school opened in South Chungcheong Province in 2020, while some teen members of K-pop groups went - or currently go - to School of Performing Arts, a private high school in Seoul. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK