K-pop group’s manager dismissed for setting up spycam in theatre dressing room

SEOUL - The manager of a K-pop boy band was dismissed on suspicion of installing a hidden camera in a theatre dressing room, the band’s label WM Entertainment announced on April 17.

The camera was reportedly spotted by an actor who was starring in the musical “Next to Normal”, in a dressing room located on the sixth floor of the Kwanglim Art Centre in southern Seoul on April 9.

The actor immediately reported the camera to the police.

According to local media reports, the dismissed employee worked with group B1A4. He had been to the theatre to support a member of the group who was starring in the same musical.

Bluestage, the company behind the actor, condemned the incident as a blatant crime, as actors changed their clothes and even took showers after performances in the space in its official announcement on April 16.

The company also asked the public to refrain from using the actor’s photos and leaving thoughtless comments until the investigation ends.

WM Entertainment announced on April 17 that it had fired the manager, after preventing him from further accompanying the B1A4 member to the theatre.

The label also apologised to the actor and the musical affected by the case, saying it fully recognises the gravity of the situation.

“The police completed their search of other parts of the theater, WM Entertainment’s company building and the staff dormitory to which the suspect had access, and no additional harm has been detected as of now,” the company announced on April 17.

“We will put more effort into educating our staff and protecting artists and staff.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK