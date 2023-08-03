K-pop fans protest against coal plant to protect beach made famous by BTS

Since taking office in 2022, Mr Yoon has also diluted some key targets like giving major corporate polluters an easier path to curb emissions and scaling down ambitions for renewable energy to account for 22 per cent of power generation by 2030 from 30 per cent previously.

The coal plant near Butter Beach is expected to release more than 13 million tonnes of greenhouse gases every year, according to climate activists.

And at a cost of 4.9 trillion won (S$5 billion), South Korea could have added 2.9 gigawatts of solar power, or 1.8 gigawatts of onshore wind, with that money, according to calculations by BloombergNEF.

“I’m utterly at a loss for words, looking at where Korea’s energy transition is headed,” said Professor Hong Jong-ho, a professor at Seoul National University Graduate School of Environment Studies.

South Korea’s Energy Ministry declined to comment on the country’s use of coal.

Developer Samcheok Blue Power did not respond to requests for comment. In a March prospectus, the company said its coal plant will be equipped with “the highest level of environmental facilities in Korea to minimise pollutant emissions”, and insisted the operation is required to provide energy security and help stabilise electricity prices.

The Samcheok operation will have a total capacity of 2.1 gigawatts, making it the country’s seventh-biggest coal-fired plant.

Partnering with K-pop fans has already proven to be effective in augmenting its anti-coal message, said Korea Beyond Coal.

“Having the K-pop fans on board took the campaign to the next level because they belong to one of the biggest, most organised and fastest groups on the Internet,” said Ms Bae Yeojin, a campaigner at the organisation. “This was really the first time ever since we’ve attracted any global attention to a local matter.”

A joint 2021 petition by the group and Kpop4planet garnered about 50,000 signatures, which Ms Bae said was “incredibly high” for a local climate campaign.

Even before the plant starts burning coal, there is already an impact for residents of the town.

Samcheok Blue Power began transporting coal by trucks in July to test the complex while it waits for the completion of a port. Almost 890,000 tonnes of coal will be required over the next eight months, according to the company.

“We’d be seeing one coal-loaded truck approximately every minute driving in and out of our town,” said Mr Ma Kyungman, a 61-year-old strawberry farmer in Samcheok who has taken part in local demonstrations against the coal plant and nuclear energy.

“I can’t just sit and watch coal becoming a silent killer to my family and my beautiful hometown.”

He said his focus will now be to try to keep the new plant’s run rate low and to have it closed as soon as possible.

The disruption to Samcheok also threatens to undermine the BTS-inspired tourism that has boosted trade for hotels, cafes and restaurants.

Already the arrival of equipment to manage coastal erosion and construction of a new port has changed the once idyllic view at Maengbang, including from the exact spot where the band was photographed on a row of striped sun loungers.

“I drove three hours to be here, and I am super disappointed,” said Ms Kim Hwal-ran, a 42-year-old BTS fan who brought her children to the beach. “It’s hard to believe this was the spot where the photo shoot took place.” BLOOMBERG