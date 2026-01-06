Just horsing around: Japan university campus horse escapes, returns after 20 minutes around city

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SINGAPORE – A horse escaped a university campus in Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture on the morning of Jan 5 and reportedly returned on its own after a 20-minute city tour.

According to local media outlets, a woman called the police at around 7.30am after spotting the horse near Ikuta station in Kawasaki’s Tama ward.

“A horse is wandering around,” she said.

In a post by user @usa_pom on social media platform X, a dark brown horse wrapped in a blanket can be seen trotting slowly along a road. A police car flashing its sirens follows closely behind.

The post has since garnered over 3.7 million views and more than 77,000 likes on X.

The horse reportedly returned to the campus on its own after 20 minutes, without causing any injuries or infrastructure damage.

Reared by Meiji University’s equestrian club, the nine-year-old horse had escaped its stable, according to Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun, citing the Tama ward police.

A patrol car in the area that discovered the horse followed it to ensure it did not become agitated.

According to Mainichi report, the incident took place in a residential street near the train station, and the circumstances of the escape are being investigated.