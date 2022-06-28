Jumpstarting China's economy may come before environment goals

China Correspondent In Beijing
Updated
Published
4 min ago
China's environment ministry has given an eyebrow-raising update on what it is doing to stabilise the economy.

At a regular press briefing last Thursday, spokesman Liu Youbin said the ministry was "optimising environmental supervision" by relieving pressure on companies with problems meeting environmental targets, and "reforming" environmental assessments to ensure important infrastructure projects get the green light. To Chinese environmental experts, the comments are an indirect way of saying that environmental goals are taking a backseat as the economy faces greater headwinds.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 28, 2022, with the headline Jumpstarting China's economy may come before environment goals.

