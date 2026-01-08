Joint operation nabs suspected ringleader behind South Korean student’s death in Cambodia

A handout image from Agence Kampuchea Press, released on Oct 23, showing suspects lined up during a raid on a scam centre in Phnom Penh.

– A 42-year-old Chinese national believed to be the ringleader of a scam operation linked to the torture killing of a South Korean college student in 2025 has been arrested in Pattaya, Thailand, the South Korean authorities said on Jan 8 .

The suspect, identified only by the surname Ham, was apprehended on Jan 7 with the cooperation of the Thai authorities, according to a joint statement from South Korea’s Ministry of Justice, National Police Agency and National Intelligence Service.

Mr Ham is suspected of conspiring with accomplices from South Korea and China to run a criminal group that lured Korean victims to Cambodia for exploitation between May and July in 2025 , the authorities said.

The case is tied to the August death of a 22-year-old South Korean college student, surnamed Park, who was found dead after being subjected to prolonged torture near Bokor Mountain in Cambodia – an area known for compounds where foreign nationals are often illegally confined and made to assist in phone and online scams.

Korean and Cambodian officials in November caught suspects surnamed Li and Kim, who are thought to have tortured Mr Park to death.

It was found that Mr Park may have died just one day before Korean and Cambodian officials’ Aug 9 raid on the criminal organisation complex in the country, which rescued 14 South Koreans.

One of the rescued victims said he was held by the same group that kidnapped Mr Park, adding that Mr Park had trouble breathing because of his injuries when he was last seen.

“The suspect (Ham) is accused of having Li and Kim brutally torture Park, so it was crucial to apprehend him as soon as possible for investigation of this crime and to find out about the exact nature of the crime ring,” officials said.

The Justice Ministry said it learnt from the National Intelligence Service that Mr Ham had entered Thailand in November, and sought cooperation from the Thai authorities to arrest him.

The ministry vowed to cooperate with related organisations to track down any suspects related to Mr Park’s death, both domestic and international, and have them repatriated to South Korea. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK