Jobless young Chinese seek solace in temples as China claws way to post-Covid recovery

BEIJING – Queues stretch hundreds of metres around temples in China on weekends, as despondent young worshippers pray to find jobs in an economy slowly clawing its way back from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope to find some peace in temples,” said 22-year-old Wang Xiaoning, pointing to “the pressure of finding a job” and housing costs that are out of reach.

Mr Wang is among a record 11.58 million university graduates who face a job market still reeling from stringent “zero-Covid” lockdowns, as well as crackdowns on the technology and education sectors, key traditional hirers.

Temple visits are up 310 per cent so far in 2023 compared to 2022, travel booking platform Trip.com said. While it did not give overall numbers or pre-pandemic comparisons, it said roughly half the visitors were born after 1990.

“The threshold for employment keeps rising,” said Ms Chen, a 19-year-old who was praying for her career prospects at the iconic Lama Temple in the capital, Beijing, despite being years away from graduation.

“The pressure is overwhelming,” added Ms Chen, who gave only her surname for privacy reasons.

The one-fifth of young Chinese without jobs among a highly educated generation is a record. Improving their prospects is a major headache for the authorities, who want the economy to create 12 million new jobs in 2023, up from 11 million in 2022.

“There is a serious oversupply of university graduates and their priority is survival,” said Ms Zhang Qidi, a researcher at the Centre for International Finance Studies, who added that many have resorted to ride-sharing or delivery jobs.

The economy has been recovering since Covid-19 curbs were lifted in December, but the hiring is being led by the pandemic-battered catering and travel industries, which offer poor wages for low-skilled roles.

The number of master’s and Ph.D graduates in Beijing exceeds undergraduates for the first time.

Job and academic anxieties were “understandable”, the state-backed Beijing Daily said in an editorial in March. “However, young people who really pin their hopes on the gods and Buddhas when under pressure are also clearly going astray.”

‘Scholarly airs’

Many have taken to social media to compare themselves with a century-old literary figure, Kong Yiji, an unemployed alcoholic scholar from a 1919 story by the author Lu Xun. Kong believed himself too highly educated to take up menial jobs.

The meme has gone viral as users question the value society places on education if it does not guarantee them a fulfilling career.