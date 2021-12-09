Jimmy Lai among three Hong Kong activists convicted over Tiananmen vigil

Media mogul Jimmy Lai being escorted into the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong on Feb 9, 2021.
Media mogul Jimmy Lai being escorted into the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong on Feb 9, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
HONG KONG (AFP, REUTERS) - Jailed Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai was among three democracy campaigners convicted on Thursday (Dec 9) for taking part in a banned Tiananmen vigil as the prosecution of multiple activists came to a conclusion.

Lai, the 74-year-old owner of the now-shuttered pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, was found guilty of unlawful assembly charges alongside former journalist Gwyneth Ho and prominent rights lawyer Chow Hang-tung.

Lai, Chow and Ho had pleaded not guilty to inciting others to participate in an unauthorised assembly on June 4, 2020. 

Hong Kong traditionally held the world’s largest annual June 4 vigils to commemorate those killed by Chinese troops in 1989, having been promised wide-ranging freedoms when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

The last two vigils were banned by police, citing coronavirus restrictions. 

This is a developing story.

