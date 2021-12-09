Jimmy Lai among three Hong Kong activists convicted over Tiananmen vigil

HONG KONG (AFP, REUTERS) - Jailed Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai was among three democracy campaigners convicted on Thursday (Dec 9) for taking part in a banned Tiananmen vigil as the prosecution of multiple activists came to a conclusion.

Lai, the 74-year-old owner of the now-shuttered pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, was found guilty of unlawful assembly charges alongside former journalist Gwyneth Ho and prominent rights lawyer Chow Hang-tung.

Lai, Chow and Ho had pleaded not guilty to inciting others to participate in an unauthorised assembly on June 4, 2020.

Hong Kong traditionally held the world’s largest annual June 4 vigils to commemorate those killed by Chinese troops in 1989, having been promised wide-ranging freedoms when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

The last two vigils were banned by police, citing coronavirus restrictions.

This is a developing story.