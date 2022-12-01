Jiang Zemin’s death injects uncertainty for Xi Jinping at fraught time in China

BEIJING - The death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin poses yet another challenge for President Xi Jinping, providing a potential rallying point for people disillusioned by stringent Covid-19 Zero measures and a flagging economy.

Mr Jiang’s death at the age of 96, which was announced by state media on Wednesday, comes days after people took to the streets to challenge virus curbs in China’s most widespread protests in decades.

While the demonstrations have since subsided, efforts to mourn the fallen leader - who took steps to open the Asian nation to the world - could provide a fresh impetus for gatherings that turn into a platform to criticise Mr Xi.

“After the death of such a big figure in Chinese politics, some people may write articles, people may have gatherings, and this would be totally legal and allowed,” said Dr Chen Gang, an assistant director and senior research fellow at National University of Singapore’s East Asian Institute.

“If such activities continue, people can make the contrast between the previous leader and the current situation. That may have a kind of backlash effect upon the current administration.”

A similar episode in April 1989 - the death of ousted Communist Party official Hu Yaobang - prompted an outpouring of public grief that morphed into extended pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square and loosely related demonstrations around the country.

By June, China’s paramount leader Deng Xiaoping had decided to send the military into the square to quash the movement.

Deng anointed Mr Jiang as leader in the immediate aftermath of the crackdown, as the wider world suspended ties with Beijing as punishment for the incident.

Despite his association with the turmoil, Mr Jiang went on to lead China’s return to the world stage, overseeing a period of rapid development and relative openness.

Nostalgia for that time could strike a chord with those dissatisfied with Mr Xi’s more inward-looking era of slower growth and greater focus on security.

Protesters staged dozens of gatherings across China last weekend, with some openly calling for Mr Xi to step down, a rare display of defiance against single-party rule.

“The Communist Party is now facing a crisis because there’s so much negative news and morale is low,” said Dr Alfred Wu, associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

“Jiang Zemin now appears very beloved by many people compared to the current regime.”