Jeju joins list of South Korean regions paying grandparents for child care

SEOUL - Jeju will begin offering stipends to grandparents caring for their grandchildren starting in March, following strong public approval of a similar program in Seoul.

A survey conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in February found that 99.2 per cent of guardians were satisfied with the program, while 99.5 per cent said they would recommend it to other caregivers.

“I want to give my parents money for taking care of my children, but I’m glad the city is supporting them on my behalf,” said a parent surnamed Jeong.

Seoul launched the program in 2023, modeled on a policy first introduced by Gwangju in 2011. Since then, Gyeonggi Province and South Gyeongsang Province have adopted similar initiatives, with Jeju becoming the latest region to follow suit.

Under the program, grandparents caring for one child under the age of 2 receive 300,000 won (S$259) per month, while those caring for two children are eligible for 450,000 won.

Families can apply if both parents work or if a caregiving gap arises due to single parenthood or other circumstances, and if the household income is below 150 per cent of the median income.

A total of 5,466 people participated in the program in 2025, according to the city.

In February, Seoul said it would work with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to expand the program by raising the income eligibility threshold and widening the age range of eligible children.

“Seoul will continue to review child care policies and provide support so that families can raise children with peace of mind,” said head of the city’s Women and Family Affairs Office Ma Chae-sook.