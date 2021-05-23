Japan's towns to get Covid-19 vaccines for elderly by July 4: Local media

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - The Japanese government expects to finish delivering coronavirus vaccines for senior citizens to all municipalities by July 4, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

With the deliveries, about 93 per cent out of 1,741 municipalities will be able to meet the government's target to vaccinate their elderly population by the end of July, according to Yomiuri, which didn't say where it got the information.

Japan's vaccination drive has been slow compared with the United States and some other nations, weighing on the world's third-largest economy.

A contraction in the first quarter has raised concern about a double-dip recession.

