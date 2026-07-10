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Japan’s south-western islands on high alert as powerful Typhoon Bavi approaches

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A satellite image shows Typhoon Bavi as it churns in the Pacific Ocean on July 9.

A satellite image shows Typhoon Bavi as it churns in the Pacific Ocean on July 9.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Typhoon Bavi, with winds of 162kmh, is approaching Japan’s Sakishima Islands, prompting warnings of strong winds, heavy rain, landslides, and flooding.
  • Residents and businesses in Ishigaki are preparing by securing properties and stocking up on supplies, while some public places have closed.
  • Taiwan has also taken precautions, closing markets and setting up sandbag stations as the storm nears the region.

AI generated

ISHIGAKI, Japan – A large and powerful typhoon approached a remote chain of islands in Japan’s south-west on July 10, prompting authorities to warn of violent winds, torrential rain, landslides and flooding in what could be the region’s most destructive storm in years.

Early on July 10, Typhoon Bavi was nearing Japan’s Sakishima Islands – a remote chain of islands near Taiwan – with maximum sustained winds of 162kmh, prompting locals to secure their homes and shops.

Airlines cancelled dozens of flights in the region, including for July 11.

In Ishigaki, one of the islands in the chain popular with tourists, residents stocked up on supplies, emptying shelves of instant noodles at a local supermarket. Some public beaches, coastal parks and the local ferry terminal appeared closed, with some citing safety concerns ahead of the typhoon’s arrival.

“I heard that this one will be pretty big,” said Hiroshi Nomura, as he strung windproof nets across his bicycle rental store. “I’m a little concerned about whether our typhoon preparations are enough.”

The same windproof nets, along with taped windows, could be seen in establishments across Ishigaki.

In neighbouring Taiwan, financial markets closed for the day, with a large swathe of the north and east also off work. The Taipei government set up stations for locals to collect sandbags.

Bavi is not expected to make landfall in Taiwan but will dump huge amounts of rain on the island starting from late on July 10, before hitting China’s coast and weakening as it goes.

Taiwan’s airlines have cancelled all of their flights on July 11 from the main international airport at Taoyuan outside Taipei. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.