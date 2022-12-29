Japan's rural train services battle for survival as residents leave for the cities

CHOSHI, Japan - In the driver’s seat of a two-carriage train, Mr Katsunori Takemoto puts on his white gloves and checks the antiquated gauges before setting out alongside cabbage fields in Japan’s rural Chiba.

Like many small railway lines across Japan’s countryside, the 60-year-old trains that ply this route are a loss-maker, but Mr Takemoto has found a way to keep the business afloat.

With a combination of savvy marketing partnerships with pop stars and branded souvenirs, the president of the Choshi Electric Railway navigated the firm into the black in 2021, while helping promote the local region.

“I feel strongly that this is the mission of all local trains. We want to serve as advertising vehicles for communities,” Mr Takemoto told AFP.

“Towns without trains wither away. So rebuilding rural trains must be done as part of rebuilding communities.”

But the 99-year-old business he took over in 2011 is the exception rather than the rule in Japan, home to hundreds of loss-making rural rail lines.

Depopulation, car ownership, freight trucking and the Covid-19 pandemic have decimated revenues.

“If we leave things as they are and don’t do anything, it is clear to everyone that sustainable public transport systems will fall apart,” Transport Minister Saito said earlier this year.

The rural lines are legacies of Japan’s economic boom through the 1970s but failed to adapt to rural depopulation, as younger people left for cities and some villages emptied altogether.

Infrastructure such as city halls and hospitals is increasingly built along main roads, with visitors expected to drive rather than take trains.

Of the country’s 95 small railways – services outside urban areas or major regional links – 91 recorded deficits last year, according to the transport ministry.

That contrasts sharply with lucrative urban lines such as Central Japan Railway, which operates the shinkansen super express between Tokyo and Osaka.