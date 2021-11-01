Japan's ruling LDP wins more seats than forecast, in vote of trust for PM Kishida

TOKYO - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) delivered a better-than-expected showing in Sunday's (Oct 31) general election, in a result that surpassed media estimates, according to final results on Monday.

The LDP won 261 seats, which is down from 276 in its pre-election strength. But this was higher than the up to 253 seats that several media outlets, including public broadcaster NHK, had forecast it would win.

Its coalition partner Komeito won 32 seats, up from 29, giving the ruling bloc a total of 293 seats. This is down slightly from the 305 seats they held previously, in a result that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will see as a vote of confidence and trust in his new administration.

His next major electoral test will only come in July next year, with the Upper House election.

The Nikkei 225 index soared as much as 2.56 per cent in morning trading on the back of the LDP's strong showing, despite a string of dead-heat races that polling data had suggested were too close to call.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) failed to gain any momentum. It won 96 seats - enough to keep its place as the second-largest party in the Diet, but down from the 110 seats it had before Sunday's election.

But the CDP managed to pull off shock wins including in the Kanagawa 13th district where its candidate newcomer Hideshi Futori, 44, a former think-tank researcher, ousted LDP secretary-general Akira Amari, 72.

While Mr Amari will remain a lawmaker via the proportional representation list, he has conveyed his intention to resign as secretary-general to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over the unprecedented defeat.

Several high-profile former Cabinet ministers and party veterans also lost their seats, including former digital minister Takuya Hirai, 63, former Olympics minister Yoshitaka Sakurada, 71, and former LDP secretary-general Nobuteru Ishihara, 64.

The tough going for some LDP candidates indicates "the government's failure to fully address voter frustration and unease about the Covid-19 pandemic", said Mr Amari, whose resignation might pose a headache for Mr Kishida given his expertise in economic security policy.

The big winner from Sunday's poll was the Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), a centre-right party that began as a regional outfit based in Osaka but now has national ambitions. The party nearly quadrupled its presence in the Lower House by winning 41 seats - up from the 11 seats before the election.

Voter turnout was 55.93 per cent, according to a Kyodo News projection. This is higher than the 53.68 per cent in the 2017 election, but still the third-lowest in history.

An Asahi News survey showed that 41 per cent were LDP supporters and 17 per cent were CDP supporters. But only 15 per cent of independent voters turned up to vote, with their ballots evenly split between the CDP (21 per cent), the LDP (19 per cent) and the Nippon Ishin no Kai (18 per cent).



An election official placing an unopened ballot box on a table at a counting centre in Tokyo on Oct 31, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS



Experts believe that the LDP might lean on the Nippon Ishin no Kai to pass security-related laws, given that both parties are similarly ideologically hawkish.

While the LDP has a coalition partner in the Buddhist-backed Komeito, the Komeito has tried to hit the brakes on the LDP's more aggressive defence posture and has frowned on constitutional revision.

Despite its comfortable majority, Sunday's poll was the LDP's worst performance since 2009 when it lost control of the government to the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan.

Mr Kishida is set to give a news conference at 2pm (1pm Singapore time) to discuss the election results, before he leaves for Glasgow to take part in the COP26 climate summit in what will be his first international meeting as prime minister.

He is expected to call a special Diet session on Nov 10 for a procedural vote to re-elect him as prime minister.

He said on Sunday that he was not thinking of reshuffling the Cabinet, which was inaugurated only on Oct 4. Only one incumbent Cabinet minister - Mr Kenji Wakamiya, the Minister-in-charge of the Osaka 2025 World Expo - lost his seat but remains a lawmaker through the proportional representation list.