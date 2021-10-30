Japan's ruling LDP on a tightrope in Lower House election

TOKYO - Before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, only two other Japanese premiers had used chartered flights to travel around the country to campaign during an election.

They were Mr Taro Aso of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in the 2009 Lower House election, and Mr Naoto Kan of the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) in the 2010 Upper House election.

The typical mode of air transport was scheduled flights, but in a mood of desperation, they had used chartered flights in order to cover more ground.

Yet the ruling parties of the day lost both elections. Mr Kishida will hope that his is a case of third time lucky, amid a spate of tight races in Sunday's (Oct 31) Lower House election.

"This election is a dead heat," Mr Kishida admitted in a rally speech in Saitama, north of Tokyo, on Saturday. "It's a really close race."

A series of media surveys over the past week have returned inconsistent results.

The LDP is widely expected to lose seats from the 276 it had held in the Lower House that was dissolved for Sunday's polls.

But the question is how many.

Media surveys have flagged between 40 and 80 single-seat contests as close races, and all eyes are on whether the LDP will be able to score a simple majority on its own.

A total of 465 seats are at stake - with 289 from single-seat districts and 176 from proportional representation blocs - and 233 seats are needed for a party to win a simple majority.

The surveys expect the LDP to at least eke out a majority, if not by itself then with its coalition partner, Komeito, giving it an added push.

This may cause problems because even though the two parties are coalition partners, they diverge on security policy.

The LDP adopts a more hawkish tone, including making pledges to double the country's defence budget to 2 per cent of gross domestic product. Komeito, which is pacifist, does not agree.

There are several reasons why the election is not as clear-cut as the last round in October 2017.

First, Japan was enjoying a period of political stability under then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, following a revolving door of six premiers in as many years.

Mr Abe's leadership had also heralded the arrival of a more confident Japan on the international stage.

But more crucially, the opposition was a spent force that was unable to leverage Mr Abe's domestic cronyism and nepotism scandals to gain ground.

Just one month before that election, the Democratic Party - already once rebranded from the DPJ - splintered into three parties, one of which is the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) that is the largest opposition group in the country today.

Mr Kishida - the third Covid-19 era leader after Mr Abe and Mr Yoshihide Suga - will face a resurgent opposition going into Sunday's vote.

The CDP is working with smaller parties, like the Japanese Communist Party, to field "unity candidates" in single-seat districts for a straightforward contest in a bid to avoid diluting the anti-LDP vote.

There is also tepid interest in Mr Kishida, who took office only on Oct 4. Approval ratings for his Cabinet are around 50 per cent, which is uncharacteristically low for a new PM, who typically enjoys a brief "honeymoon period".



Mr Fumio Kishida delivers a speech during an election campaign in Saitama, Japan on Oct 30, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



Questions also remain over how the public will rate the LDP government's Covid-19 response.

Tokyo has recorded a daily case count of below 50 for two straight weeks, while Covid-19 restrictions have been fully lifted across the country. But voters might see the prolonged states of emergency that were declared this year as a sign of ineptitude.

Political experts see the Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Restoration Party) as the likely big winner in this election.

The centrist party began as a regional outfit in Osaka, but now has national ambitions. It is fielding 96 candidates in the polls, and is expected to triple its presence in the Lower House to around 33 seats.

Political consultant Takuma Ohamazaki noted how the LDP has appeared to shift right while the opposition moved left, in an alliance based on convenience rather than ideological conviction.

"This polarisation has created a gap in the middle, which is where people are leaning towards Ishin."

Dr Kensuke Takayasu of Seikei University agreed, noting how Ishin may overtake Komeito to become the third-largest force in the Diet, after the LDP and CDP.

"Ishin has been voting with the LDP in the Diet on many occasions, but any form of cooperation with the party will create tension with the Komeito."