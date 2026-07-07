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Inside the terminal, a giant Pikachu riding a balloon airplane is suspended from the atrium ceiling.

KANAZAWA, Japan – A ceremony was held on July 7 to commemorate Noto Airport’s adoption of the nickname Noto Satoyama Pokemon With You Airport, with the central Japanese airport decorated with Pokemon characters and offering exclusive merchandise.

The initiative at the airport in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, is part of efforts to revitalise the Noto Peninsula, which was struck by a devastating earthquake on New Year’s Day 2024 and hit by heavy rains later that year.

At 8am, as the event began, the iconic yellow mascot Pikachu appeared and posed for photos with children during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I want the excitement of a Pokemon-themed airport to become a source of strength for the area’s reconstruction efforts, and I hope it will provide a major boost,” said Ishikawa governor Yukiyoshi Yamano.

He said he hopes people from all around the world will visit the airport.

The new nickname was proposed by the Pokemon With You Foundation, which was established by employees of The Pokemon Company and engages in social contribution activities.

Inside the terminal, a giant Pikachu riding a balloon airplane is suspended from the atrium ceiling. Illustrations of various Pokemon characters are displayed on the walls against backgrounds reminiscent of the Noto area’s natural scenery.

Other projects in the disaster-hit area include installing Pokemon-themed manhole covers and opening footbath facilities decorated with Pokemon characters. KYODO NEWS