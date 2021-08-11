Japan's policy to hospitalise only the sickest Covid-19 patients comes under fire

TOKYO - When Japanese celebrity Makoto Nonomura was diagnosed with Covid-19, the 57-year-old was told to recover at home as doctors assessed that his symptoms were light.

But his condition took a sudden turn for the worse. Mr Nonomura, who voiced the lead character in Studio Ghibli animation Pom Poko (1994) and more recently is a regular on variety shows, is now fighting for his life.

He is one of Tokyo's 197 and Japan's 1,332 Covid-19 patients in severe condition as at Wednesday (Aug 11). Both figures are new highs.

"He cannot get up from bed or go to the toilet," his wife, Toshie, said in remarks carried in domestic media. "Doctors said an X-ray showed that his lungs are totally white. They told me they will contact me in case of an emergency. All I can do now is wait and pray for the best."

Mr Nonomura's plight highlights the risks of Japan's hospitalisation policy announced last week by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to public unease. The policy is to admit only the sickest Covid-19 patients, while all others are to recover at home.

Without round-the-clock care, patients may be left stranded if their condition takes a sudden turn for the worse, as was the case with Mr Nonomura. He was first diagnosed on July 30, and hospitalised six days later.

In a report on Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK also highlighted a Tokyo resident who could only be hospitalised 50km away at the Saitama Medical Centre, in Saitama prefecture north of Tokyo. It is rare for patients to be hospitalised across prefecture borders.

The hospital's Dr Hideaki Oka said: "If patients cannot find a destination in time, they can die. Timely treatment will help, but if this cannot be provided, I think many may lose their lives."

In Tokyo alone, some 19,396 Covid-19 patients were recovering at home as at Wednesday. Another 10,861 were "awaiting guidance" on whether they should be admitted to hospital. Both are new records.

In the current fifth wave of the disease, three Covid-19 patients in Tokyo who were recovering at home have died, including a man in his 30s on Wednesday.

Yet another cause of unease is the fact that many homes - especially in metropolitan areas - are small. This makes social distancing impossible, and family members or housemates of those infected likely to contract Covid-19.

While it is unclear if Mrs Nonomura has been infected, data shows that at least 60 per cent of infections in Tokyo occur at home.

To be clear, this hospitalisation policy is not exactly new. It was used especially during the fourth wave that ravaged the Osaka metropolitan region, though it has thus far been a case-by-case assessment on the part of doctors.

Reports that 84 Covid-19 patients died at home from January to June have fuelled the uneasiness. Mr Suga's policy, on paper, is to prevent overwhelming hospitals as Japan never got around to strengthening its healthcare systems despite lessons that could have been learnt in past waves.

While Japan is a world leader in hospital beds per capita, with 13.1 beds per 1,000 people as at 2017, most of these beds are for general patients. There are only 2.4 doctors per 1,000 population, suggesting a chronic lack of doctors available to provide intensive treatment.

Meanwhile, the bulk of private hospitals with an eye on their bottom lines do not treat Covid-19 patients, given the lack of government incentives.

While Japan cheered a milestone of 100 million vaccine doses administered on Wednesday - with 35.5 per cent of the population vaccinated - the slow progress has been blamed for the current surge. There were 15,813 Covid-19 infections nationwide on Wednesday, a new daily record and the eighth straight day Japan has logged more than 10,000 patients.

Dr Koji Wada, a government adviser on the pandemic, told a news conference last week in response to a question from The Straits Times: "The (hospitalisation) policy was announced so that the surge of patients can be handled somehow while not sacrificing the quality of medical treatment that patients will receive.

"It is unfortunate that Mr Suga, with this change in policy, did not announce how the surge in infections can be stopped."