Japan’s PM under fire over son’s ‘paid’ sightseeing trips while on duty overseas

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida came under continued fire from the opposition camp on Tuesday over allegations that his son used taxpayers’ money for sightseeing trips overseas while on official duty.

Mr Shotaro Kishida, 32, who serves as the PM’s secretary, was alleged by the Shukan Shincho magazine to have visited tourist hot spots in Paris, London and Ottawa at the expense of taxpayers, and had used a government-owned vehicle, all while the Prime Minister was carrying out official duties overseas in January.

The allegations have dealt a further blow to the already slumping approval rating for Mr Kishida’s cabinet, following a number of high-profile ministerial resignations over funding scandals, gaffes and links to a shady religious organisation.

The approval rating has also taken a major hit from the administration’s contentious and publicly denounced plan to raise taxes to fund an unprecedented increase in the country’s defense spending.

According to local media polls in December, the prior controversies led to the approval rating dropping to around the 30 per cent mark, the lowest level since Mr Kishida launched his cabinet in October 2021, and a level below what has historically been a harbinger of the end of a Prime Minister’s tenure.

The Japanese leader initially caught flak in October when he handpicked his eldest son to serve as his executive secretary, sparking fervent accusations of nepotism from the opposition bloc, as well as the public.

The latest headache for Mr Kishida follows his week-long trip to Britain, Canada, France, Italy and the United States, ahead of the Group of Seven summit in May, which is to be held in Hiroshima prefecture – his constituency.

At a parliamentary committee session on Tuesday, Mr Kishida refused to definitively comment on his son’s actions despite being grilled by the opposition.

He told a Lower House Budget Committee session that his son, who had been shopping at the Harrods department store in London during the Prime Minister’s five-country tour of Europe and the United States, had done so on behalf of other Cabinet ministers.

“He bought them (on my behalf) for all the ministers … and (I paid for them) out of my own pocket,” said the elder Mr Kishida. XINHUA