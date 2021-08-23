Japan's PM Suga left smarting from poll defeat in Yokohama

TOKYO - He had the backing of the Prime Minister, the visibility of a Cabinet position, and supposedly could count on his blue blood status, with a father who had an outsized presence in Yokohama, Japan’s second most populous city.

All three would, in ordinary times, have guaranteed a decisive election victory.

But Mr Hachiro Okonogi, 56, failed to be elected mayor of the port city on Sunday (Aug 22) in a stunning defeat that opens the door for revolt within the ranks of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

While some LDP insiders shrugged their shoulders and brushed off the loss as “just a local poll”, the heavy defeat cuts too close to a looming pivotal general election that will make or break Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s political future.

He must be smarting from the result handed by voters in his own backyard.

Mr Suga, whose Lower House constituency covers part of Yokohama, stoically told reporters on Monday: “It is truly a regrettable result. I humbly accept this loss.”

He added that he will still contest the LDP presidential election next month to choose a party leader going into the general election that must be held by November.

But can the LDP really see Mr Suga, 72, as the best person to lead the party into national polls?

Domestic media quoted unnamed rank-and-file LDP members and junior lawmakers as saying that they were worried about their prospects if Mr Suga were to remain leader, given his unpopularity.

“The size of the defeat caught a lot of people by surprise,” Sophia University political scientist Koichi Nakano told The Straits Times. “The magnitude of the humiliation can be quite a serious blow to Suga, who may face a very difficult prospect of re-election as LDP president.”

Mr Suga considered Mr Okonogi a “sworn brother” and appointed him to his Cabinet as chairman of the national public safety commission.

The two men have known each other for 45 years, and Mr Suga is deeply indebted to Mr Okonogi’s late father, Mr Hikosaburo Okonogi, a former trade minister linked to Yokohama, who inducted the Prime Minister into politics by hiring him as his aide from 1975 to 1987.

Both Mr Suga and Mr Okonogi were elected to the Lower House in Yokohama.

But on Sunday old-time sentiment counted for nothing in the face of public anger over the LDP’s Covid-19 measures.

Mr Okonogi, who quit the Lower House and his Cabinet post to contest the poll, said on Sunday that he was retiring from politics. “I will not stand in an election again.”

He lost to a political unknown, Dr Takeharu Yamanaka, a health data scientist at the Yokohama City University whose most recent work involved a study on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines against coronavirus variants.

Dr Yamanaka won 33.6 per cent of the vote, with Mr Okonogi garnering just 21.6 per cent and the outgoing three-term mayor Fumiko Hayashi 13.1 per cent.

Voter turnout was 49.1 per cent, much higher than the 37.2 per cent four years ago, suggesting that voters were vested in the poll outcome.

Adding salt to the wound, the prefecture of Kanagawa – where Yokohama is the capital – recorded 2,579 Covid-19 cases on Monday, surpassing even Tokyo’s 2,447 cases.

Whether the poll result will spell doom for Mr Suga on the national stage is unclear, but the LDP is set to announce on Thursday the timeline for a party election that must be held next month.

This will then be closely followed by a Lower House election, as four-year lawmaker terms are due to expire on Oct 21. This means a general election will be called by November.

Dr Nakano noted that it was unusual for the party poll and the general election to be held so close together but Mr Suga found himself in a peculiar circumstance. While LDP presidential terms last for three years, he was chosen last September to fill out the remainder of his predecessor Shinzo Abe’s term after he stepped down due to ill health.

He could have chosen to dissolve the Lower House for a general election at any time, but his unpopularity due to Covid-19 forced his hand to leave it to the last moment.

Experts note that Sunday’s loss will further tarnish Mr Suga’s reputation as a lost cause. The Covid-19 situation in Japan is so bad that people are dying at home. Last week, a pregnant woman infected with Covid-19 could not find a hospital when she went into labour, leading to a miscarriage.

A weekend poll by the All-Nippon News Network put support for Mr Suga at just 25.8 per cent, down 3.8 percentage points from last month, amid the explosive surge in infections.

Party bigwigs have not publicly withdrawn their support for the Prime Minister just yet, though opponents are starting to smell blood. At least three people are keen to contest to be party president: LDP policy chief and former education minister Hakubun Shimomura, 67; former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, 64; and former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, 60.

Dr Nakano said it was up to Mr Suga to now act and prove his humility rather than just kuchi dake (only talk).

“It will be a real challenge for him to make his so-called humility credible because people have never seen that and he has to show that he is listening to popular dissatisfaction,” he said. “But what can he do? Can he cancel the Paralympics? Will he apologise for the failure of Covid-19 measures so far? Create field hospitals? Boost testing? Expedite vaccinations?”

All Mr Suga is likely to do, according to media reports, is to expand an ongoing state of emergency to more prefectures this week, though he will unlikely budge on the expiry date of Sept 12 with an eye on the political calendar.