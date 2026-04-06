Japan’s plus-size industry holds strong despite weight stigma, rise of AI

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Plus-size options continue to grow in Japan. Numerous brands, from lingerie to shoes to wedding dresses, now cater to plus-size women.

TOKYO - The body positivity movement may have cooled since its 2010s peak, but Japan’s plus-size industry remains resilient, thanks to tight-knit communities, even as weight stigma lingers and artificial intelligence could mark another turning point.

In Japan, the movement has largely been the grassroots, with social media driving change over the past 15 years.

“Before (social media), the average person was just a passive viewer. There were media outlets providing information, and people consumed it,” said Mr Jun Takai, representative director of la farfa magazine.

“But now we have platforms where people can actually participate, so they start increasingly putting out their own (plus-size) content.”

The company, which spun off from publisher Bunyusha, manages Japan’s first fashion magazine for “pocchari” (chubby) women.

Debuting in 2013, la farfa helped normalise plus-size fashion and visibility in mainstream media, with demand so strong upon its launch that it quickly shifted from a quarterly to a bimonthly release.

Plus-size model Ui Ando, 32, who is also editor-in-chief of la farfa, said: “Before la farfa appeared in 2013, there was basically no information about what other plus-size women were wearing. So, people just hid their bodies because they didn’t know what else to do.”

Although the magazine ceased print publication in January 2025, it provides the same rich content online and continues to support the lifestyles of plus-size women through projects like offline events.

The 2010s marked the movement’s peak, with terms like “marshmallow girl” describing plus-size women with a soft, “fluffy” aesthetic.

While things have since cooled, in part due to the wider availability of weight-loss drugs, plus-size options continue to grow in Japan. Numerous brands, from lingerie to shoes to wedding dresses, now cater to plus-size women.

Ms Mari Komiya, founder of one such brand, Taberunosky, and plus-size e-commerce site angeLsize, said it is a world of difference from when she was in her 20s and 30s, when options for cute clothes or styles for curvier body types were extremely limited.

“You could find clothes that fit your size, but whether you actually wanted to wear them was another story,” said Ms Komiya, 47.

Taberunosky, launched in 2019, specialises in “jirai-kei” fashion, a Japanese subculture style linked to the concept of the “landmine girl”, combining dark edgy elements with feminine embellishments.

As one of the few plus-size brands with a standalone store in Tokyo, Taberunosky also draws many international customers eager to try on unique J-fashion in their size.

Ms Komiya said most visitors discovered the store in the capital’s Ikebukuro district through word-of-mouth or influencers on platforms like Instagram.

But while social media has increased acceptance of plus-size bodies and helped brands reach wider audiences, it also has its downsides.

La farfa’s Mr Taikai said: “Social media gave plus-size people a place to share their voices, which is good. But at the same time, things like filters create a kind of fake world. Algorithms then keep recommending the same type of content, so you can end up seeing only biased information.”

Dr Rie Yamada, an assistant professor at the University of Tokyo Center for Philosophy who researches eating disorders, said social media has also normalised constant comparison.

“Social media, in particular, has a structure in which attention-grabbing posts can lead to greater visibility or financial gain, which may make it easier for extreme messages about body shape and beauty to spread,” she said.

For Mariana LYS, a 36-year-old plus-size model, greater societal change is still needed, particularly in creating safer spaces for younger generations.

“Considering people who are of my generation now have their own kids, and they have the chance to really communicate with a lot more younger generations, my ultimate dream is to put a stop to body shaming within households at least,” said Mariana, who added that she spoke from experience.

She said many brands still focus on hiding the body, while some modelling work reinforces the stigma by using plus-size bodies as “before” images.

“If it’s markets like the US and Europe, I think even just within the category of wellness and fitness, people are more open to the fact that a lot of the bodies can look different,” said Mariana, who has modelled for Nike and TV commercials.

Now, AI is adding a new layer of complexity, offering both advantages and challenges.

Dr Yamada warned that AI-generated and heavily edited images could distort body perception and contribute to the development of eating disorders.

Mr Takai said e-commerce modelling could be replaced by AI once it becomes impossible to distinguish from real models. But he added that those who have built a persona beyond pure appearance and fostered an emotional connection with their followers may still have an edge.

Indeed, AI might paradoxically increase the value and opportunities for such people.

Either way, the crew at la farfa, who played a key role in building the core culture of Japan’s plus-size community, remains confident that technology can never replace the value of human connection. KYODO NEWS