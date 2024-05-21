Japan's new whaling mothership sets sail on first hunt

SHIMONOSEKI, Japan - The chef fires up the grill and bastes a chunky whale steak, a Japanese delicacy that could soon appear on more plates nationwide as a new whaling mothership sets sail despite criticism from conservationists.

Fatty raw pink-and-white whale meat is also on the menu at Nisshinmaru, a restaurant named after Japan’s previous huge vessel for catching the marine mammals, now retired after three decades at sea.

The last mothership was aggressively pursued in the Antarctic by activists determined to disrupt operations, but Japan has built an even bigger boat to replace it.

The brand-new, nearly 9,300-tonne lead vessel for Japan’s whaling flotilla departed May 21 on its maiden hunt – heralding a new era for an industry defended by the government as an integral part of Japanese culture.

Called the Kangei Maru, the ship has “an in-house processing facility where the meat is processed before being refrigerated”, explained Mr Ryosuke Oba, the restaurant’s manager.

“This ship is like a factory. That’s its most attractive feature,” he told AFP in the city of Shimonoseki, which has a long history of whaling.

Proudly displayed on the wall at the restaurant is a picture of the Nisshin Maru sailing through icy waters with the word “research” painted in bold letters on its side.

Until Japan pulled out of the International Whaling Commission in 2019, it was criticised for exploiting a loophole in the IWC’s moratorium on commercial whaling that allows scientific hunts.

Now the nation has resumed commercial whaling in its own waters, making it one of only three countries who do so along with Norway and Iceland.

Whaling ‘identity’

“Please catch big whales! Please return safely!” said a letter read by small children who danced at a ceremony as the Kangei Maru set off from Shimonoseki on a months-long hunting expedition along Japan’s northeastern coast.

The 7.5 billion yen (S$64.7 million) boat plans to catch around 200 whales by the end of 2024.

Senior members of the ship’s 100-strong crew were handed bouquets as family members said farewells beside the ship with its fresh coat of blue and white paint.

“This is a new ship for a new era, symbolic of the new period of resumed commercial whaling,” announced Mr Hideki Tokoro, president of the whaling company that built the Kangei Maru.

Japan hunts minke, Bryde’s and sei whales, and wants to expand the list to include fin whales – the second-largest animal species on the planet after the blue whale.

“Fin whales can weigh up to 70 tonnes. The ship is equipped with a winch able to lift up a whale that big,” Mr Tokoro said.