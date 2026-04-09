Japan’s Narita airport partially reopens upgraded Terminal 1 with footbath deck, tatami area

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CHIBA - Japan’s Narita airport near Tokyo reopened part of the Terminal 1 building on April 9 , drawing visitors to a revamped observation deck with footbaths and a tatami mat area for travellers to relax.

The renovation project, which cost about 2.5 billion yen (S$20 million) , involved the fifth floor of the Central Building of Terminal 1, and is part of an effort to have domestic and overseas passengers experience Japanese culture and changes of the seasons, according to Narita International Airport.

The observatory area, named Garden Walk, is equipped with a stepped viewing platform, enabling visitors to watch airplanes take off and land without a fence blocking the view, as well as with footbaths.

The tatami space makes up part of the relaxation area, which also offers various types of seating including sofas for 130 people.

Ms Yuka Sagawa, 47, from Chiba Prefecture, where the airport is located, welcomed the renovation as she visited the airport with her family to watch the airplanes.

“It’s fun to soak in the footbath while taking photos and watching planes fly right in front of me,” she said. “I would like to come back many more times.” KYODO NEWS