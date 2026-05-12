Japan’s Mount Fuji’s ‘phantom waterfalls’ appear earlier than usual, delighting climbers

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With snow melting at an earlier rate in 2026, the "phantom waterfalls" began forming as early as in late April.

SHIZUOKA – “Phantom waterfalls”, normally only seen during snowmelt season near Mount Fuji’s Subashiri Fifth station in Oyama, Shizuoka prefecture, have made their seasonal appearance earlier than usual to the delight of climbers.

Since Mount Fuji is covered by rough volcanic soil, rainwater and snowmelt water mostly seep into the mountain side. As a result, rivers and waterfalls generally do not form.

However, in areas where lava flows are exposed on the surface, water can flow for a limited period during the snowmelt.

In an average year, the phantom waterfalls are found on the lava-formed land area, approximately a 20-minute walk from the Subashiri Fifth station, from mid-May to early June.

However, with snow melting at an earlier rate in 2026 , the water began to flow in the area as early as late April. Many tourists flocked to see the waterfalls during the Golden Week holidays.

“At this rate, (the waterfalls) may disappear by the end of May,” said the secretary-general of the town’s tourism association, adding that an early visit is recommended.

While the trail to the waterfalls is well-maintained, the lava field is located at an altitude of 2,000m on uneven ground, so wearing the right outfit and shoes when visiting the site is crucial. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK