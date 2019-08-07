Japan's Mount Asama erupts, weather agency issues warning

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a level 3 warning on a scale of up to 5 following the eruption.
TOKYO (REUTERS, KYODO) - The Japan Meteorological Agency said Mount Asama in central Japan erupted late on Wednesday (Aug 7) and issued a warning not to approach the volcano.

According to the agency, a small eruption was observed near the crater of Mount Asama which is 2,568m above sea level, with smoke reaching about 1,800m above the mountain. 

The agency issued a level 3 warning on a scale of up to 5 following the eruption that occurred around 10.08pm local time (9.08pm Singapore). 

There were no immediate reports of damage in the sparsely populated vicinity.

The mountain is located about 140km north-west of Tokyo. 

