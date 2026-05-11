Japan’s late-night ‘crying cafes’ offer refuge for exhausted mothers

HOKKAIDO – A growing number of late-night cafes across Japan are opening their doors to mothers struggling with babies who will not stop crying, offering a rare refuge during the most isolating hours of parenting.

The idea of a “nighttime crying cafe”, which appeared in an online comic nearly a decade ago, first resonated with readers and is now gaining real-world traction as spaces inspired by that vision are spreading under small, community-led initiatives.

The creator of the original concept said she had once doubted it could be realised, adding that it is encouraging to see people taking action.

On a January night in the northern Japan town of Memuro in Hokkaido, a faint glow could be seen from a French toast specialty shop near the train station, despite it being past 9pm on a day the shop is usually closed. Inside, a mother and child in loungewear rested quietly.

The shop has been open free of charge from 9pm on Sundays until 6am the following morning since October 2025, welcoming mothers coping with nighttime crying.

It is run by 28-year-old owner Madoka Nozawa, who named the space Oyako no Koya, or Parent and Child’s House. With the help of female volunteer staff, she watches over children and listens to mothers’ concerns.

Inside, mats are laid out for babies to crawl and sleep, while designated spaces allow for breastfeeding and diaper changes.

A 34-year-old woman on maternity leave, who visited with her one -year-old and six- year-old daughters, said the experience helped her unwind. “Coming here offers me the chance to talk to someone and gives me a mental break,” she said.

Ms Nozawa’s motivation is rooted in her own experience. When her eldest daughter was an infant, she often faced long nights alone. With her husband working the next day, she felt unable to rely on him and at times held her crying baby until morning.

She said she hopes the cafe can offer reassurance to others in similar situations. “I want this to be a place of refuge where people can feel like they’re not alone in their struggles,” she said.

The concept mirrors a manga series serialised online in 2023, in which a place called Yonakigoya, or Night Crying House, appears only at night as a refuge for mothers overwhelmed by childcare. Readers responded strongly, with many saying such a space would have brought them significant relief.

The author of the manga, a cartoonist and mother, first shared the idea on social media in 2017, where it drew widespread attention and later developed into a serialised story. She continues to receive positive feedback and said the sense of isolation in parenting remains largely unchanged.

Similar initiatives have emerged elsewhere. In Tokushima Prefecture, a childcare support group operates two such cafes, where childcare workers temporarily look after children during monthly sessions, allowing mothers to rest. Its representative director said he hopes the spaces can serve as a place of refuge.

In Niigata, a women’s group focused on regional revitalisation has been running a similar cafe once a week since July last year.

Despite growing interest, sustaining these efforts remains a challenge. Most rely on donations from individuals and companies, as well as volunteer staff, while the financial costs and demands of overnight operations are significant.

Professor Kaori Ichikawa at the Tokyo University of Information Sciences, who specialises in postpartum care, believes broader backing will be essential for such initiatives to continue. KYODO NEWS