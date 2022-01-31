Japan's Kishida seeks to speed Covid-19 boosters as voter support sags

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is pushing to quicken the pace of Covid-19 booster vaccinations, as a poll showed his voter support slipping, months ahead of a key Upper House election.

Mr Kishida inspected a military-run vaccination centre on Monday (Jan 31), as a survey published by the Nikkei newspaper showed his support had dropped six percentage points to 59 per cent, the first fall since he took office in October. Approval of his response to the coronavirus also fell six percentage points to 55 per cent.

The Premier said he is not considering declaring a Covid-19 state of emergency in Tokyo right now, even as cases jump and the hospital bed occupancy rate climbs.

The capital currently is under a quasi-emergency state that calls on places such as eateries and bars to close early and limit alcohol sales.

The Premier faces an election in the less powerful Upper House in July, which could determine whether he holds on to power or joins his predecessor and a long list of other premiers in being dispatched through a "revolving door".

A solid result could mean a clear run of more than two years with no need to go to the polls.

"We will urge local governments to speed the vaccinations up further," Mr Kishida told reporters at the vaccination centre in Tokyo's business district of Otemachi, as it re-opened to administer third shots.

About 97 per cent of districts are on track to provide boosters by the end of February to all those 65 and older who want them, he said.

While almost 80 per cent of the Japanese public has received two doses of a vaccine, only 2.7 per cent of the population has received a third shot, according to the website of the prime minister's office.

That is the lowest among developed nations and far behind the government's own plan.