Japan’s Kansai airport expands international area in first major renewal

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Kansai International Airport in western Japan unveiled its expanded international area to the media on May 29 after five years of construction work.

TOKYO – Kansai International Airport in western Japan unveiled its expanded international area to the media on May 29 after five years of construction work, as its operator seeks to capitalise on a recent influx of travellers.

In the first major renewal since the airport south-west of Osaka opened in 1994, the international departure area was expanded by 60 per cent to 16,000 square metres, while the number of boarding bridges for international flights increased from 34 to 40.

Kansai Airports also increased the number of eateries in the international departures area to 17 from just a handful and changed the layout of duty-free shops to concentrate them at the centre to attract more people.

In contrast to growing international travel demand, including a surge in inbound tourism, the number of domestic flight users has been declining at the airport amid competition from Osaka Itami Airport in the same region.

To shorten the time needed to process departures, the airport built a new immigration area and added more security checkpoints.

A Kansai Airports executive said the company hopes to increase profit by extending the travellers’ length of stay.

But the airport’s international shift could make it more vulnerable to global factors.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the airport operator to post losses for three consecutive years from fiscal 2020 due to flight cancellations and service reductions. KYODO NEWS