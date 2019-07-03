Japan's Kagoshima city orders 600,000 residents to evacuate after days of heavy rain

TOKYO (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Japan's southern city of Kagoshima ordered its nearly 600,000 residents to take shelter in evacuation centres and other safe areas on Wednesday (July 3) as torrential rain threatened to cause landslides and other damage, said public broadcaster NHK.

About 900mm of rain has fallen on the southernmost main island of Kyushu, where Kagoshima is located, since late June, NHK said. Heavy rain was forecast to continue into Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency has called for “severe caution” towards potential landslides and flooding. The agency said that it may issue an emergency warning, used for weather events that occur only once every several decades, if extremely intense rain continues for several hours in the same areas.

While much of Japan experiences a rainy season from early June to late July, recent years have seen an increase in extremely heavy rain and flooding. A historic downpour in western Japan last July killed more than 200 people and disrupted production for several companies in the region, while in 2014, landslides killed more than 70 people in Hiroshima following torrential rain.