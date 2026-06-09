Japan’s JR East railway to replace magnetic train tickets with QR code ones next spring
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TOKYO – East Japan Railway Company said on June 9 it will abolish its existing magnetic train tickets and replace them with QR-coded tickets in the spring of 2027.
The change, ending the about four-decade history of the company’s magnetic train tickets, is planned for conventional lines, excluding limited express and shinkansen bullet trains.
By removing the ticket’s magnetic layer, the company aims to reduce the cost of recycling the tickets. KYODO NEWS