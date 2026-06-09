Japan’s JR East railway to replace magnetic train tickets with QR code ones next spring

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The change will end the company's use of magnetic train tickets after nearly four decades.

TOKYO – East Japan Railway Company said on June 9 it will abolish its existing magnetic train tickets and replace them with QR-coded tickets in the spring of 2027.

The change, ending the about four-decade history of the company’s magnetic train tickets, is planned for conventional lines, excluding limited express and shinkansen bullet trains.

East Japan Railway Company aims to reduce the cost of recycling the tickets with QR-coded tickets. PHOTO: CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY/YOUTUBE

By removing the ticket’s magnetic layer, the company aims to reduce the cost of recycling the tickets. KYODO NEWS