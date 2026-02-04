Japan’s green tea exports hit record high in 2025 amid growing demand

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Exports of green tea, including matcha, stood at 12,612 tonnes in 2025, an increase of about 3,800 tonnes from the previous year and have tripled over the past decade.

Green tea is expected to serve as a key driver in the government’s push to achieve its target of five trillion yen (S$40.6 billion) annually in agricultural, forestry and fishery products and food exports by 2030. But there are concerns that strong global demand could drive up domestic prices.

According to the Jan 29 statistics, exports of green tea, including matcha, stood at 12,612 tonnes in 2025, an increase of about 3,800 tonnes from the previous year and have tripled over the past decade. An industry group said the last time exports exceeded 10,000 tonnes was about 70 years ago.

In 2025, the export value surged to about 72.1 billion yen, nearly doubling the previous record of 36.4 billion yen set in 2024. By country and region, the US accounted for the largest share at 29.3 billion yen, with demand also growing in Europe and South-east Asia.

Growing health consciousness and a boom in Japanese food, particularly in the US and Europe, are fueling demand for matcha. While drinks such as matcha lattes have gained wide recognition, matcha has also become a popular ingredient in sweets such as parfaits and crepes.

Horiguchien, a tea farm in Shibushi, Kagoshima prefecture, has scaled up its tea production to meet growing overseas demand.

“Prices are soaring, reflecting strong demand,” said the farm’s president, who also raised concerns that the trend could lead to a decline in product sales in the medium- and long-term.

Growing global demand has pushed up the prices of bottled green tea beverages. Ito En and Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan said they will raise the prices of 600ml to 650ml bottled drinks by about 10 per cent in March.

While both companies raised prices for their bottled drinks in October, they decided on another hike due to rising ingredient costs. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK