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The first two mini taxis started operating on July 3 in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka prefecture.

KITAKYUSHU – A major Japanese taxi operator has launched the country’s first petrol-powered mini-vehicle taxis in south-western Japan after the government fully removed restrictions on such taxis in June .

Daiichi Koutsu Sangyo aims to use the smaller, easier-to-drive vehicles to attract more drivers and provide rides for shopping and hospital visits in areas with limited transport options.

The first two mini taxis started operating on July 3 in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka prefecture, and the company plans to introduce them in 16 more prefectures by around this summer.

“We can reliably pick up customers right in front of their houses, even on narrow roads,” said driver Saori Yamamoto, 42, referring to the vehicle’s ability to make tight turns.

Mini taxis were previously limited to welfare use and electric vehicles. But the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism issued a notice on June 1 to lift the restrictions following a request from the taxi industry, which is facing a shortage of drivers.

The company’s mini taxis can carry three passengers in principle, and the fares are the same as for regular taxis. Mini vehicles offer operators the advantage of lower introduction and maintenance costs, according to the company. KYODO NEWS