ST Live: Japan's ex-PM Abe shot from behind by man with shotgun, say reports

Updated
Published
47 min ago

Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday (July 8) while campaigning in the city of Nara.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Mr Abe's condition is currently unknown.

Kyodo news agency and public broadcaster NHK said Mr Abe, 67, appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when taken to hospital.

NHK said he appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a shotgun.

A 41-year-old man, a Nara resident, has been arrested.

The Straits Times Japan correspondent Walter Sim has the latest updates.

More On This Topic
Japan PM Fumio Kishida to address nation on shooting of former PM Shinzo Abe
US 'saddened and shocked' by shooting of Japan's former premier Abe, envoy says

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top