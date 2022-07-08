ST Live: Japan's ex-PM Abe shot from behind by man with shotgun, say reports

Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday (July 8) while campaigning in the city of Nara.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Mr Abe's condition is currently unknown.

Kyodo news agency and public broadcaster NHK said Mr Abe, 67, appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when taken to hospital.

NHK said he appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a shotgun.

A 41-year-old man, a Nara resident, has been arrested.

