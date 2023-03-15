Japan's big firms set to offer biggest pay rises in decades

TOKYO - Big Japanese firms are set to offer the largest pay rises in a quarter century this year driven by inflation at 41-year high, in a sign that cash-rich firms may be warming to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s calls to boost consumption through higher wages.

As annual labour talks dubbed “shunto”, Japanese for “spring offensive”, wrap up at many blue-chips on Wednesday, positive signs are emerging Japan Inc may be ready to boost wages to a level that can at least offset high living costs amid surging import inflation.

Major firms are expected to raise wages by 2.85 per cent, according to a survey of 33 economists taken by Japan Economic Research Centre (JERC), far above last year’s 2.2 per cent and the fastest gain since 1997 when Japan slid into 15 years of deflation.

Given that consumer inflation, at 4.1 per cent, outpace wage hikes, pay rises of 3 per cent or more need to continue in the coming years to sustain price stability at 2 per cet, said Mr Hisashi Yamada, senior economist at Japan Research Institute.

“Average wage hikes that are consistent with the central bank’s 2 per cent price target are 3 per cent which can be met this year albeit temporarily,” Mr Yamada said.

Mr Takahide Kiuchi, a former Bank of Japan board member who is now executive economist at Nomura Research Institute, said base pay rises hold the key in determining how wages may affect prices.

The JERC survey showed that excluding seniority-based pay, base compensation that boosts fixed labour costs accounts for just 1.08 per cent.

“We need to focus on base pay. It will likely be a little above 1 per cent, still way lower than price increase,” Mr Kiuchi said.

Mr Kishida’s government will likely hold a joint three-party meeting with labour and management for the first time in eight years on Wednesday to ensure structural wage hikes.

There are already some encouraging signs.

Workers from Japan’s largest group of trade unions last week struck early agreements for hefty wage hikes. Other unions from Toyota, the world’s No. 1 automaker, and Honda, have also secured their biggest pay rises in decades.

What’s unique about shunto in Japan is that every March, more than 300 major firms capitalised at 1 billion yen (S$10 million) or more and with 1,000 or more workers, negotiate with their union following wages pace-setters such as Toyota Motor Corp.

Company unionists have historically tended to settle for relatively meagre pay hikes around 2 per cent in recent years, as unions are inclined to cooperate with management in keeping job security rather than aggressively demanding pay rises.

It remains unclear, however, whether the wave of wage hikes could spread to small firms, which employ seven out of 10 workers but struggle to pass on costs to their bigger clients at the end of supply chains.