Japanese woman probed over alleged attempt to enter BTS’ Jungkook’s home

Singer Jungkook of BTS performs on NBC’s ‘Today’ show at Rockefeller Center New York City, U.S., November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

The incident follows a series of similar cases involving unauthorised attempts to access Jungkook's private property.

SEOUL The police are investigating a Japanese woman in her 50s for allegedly attempting to access the Seoul residence of BTS member Jungkook, the authorities said Dec 22.

The woman is suspected of repeatedly trying to unlock the door of the singer’s home during her visit to South Korea between Nov 12 and Nov 14, according to local media reports.

The authorities are reviewing the case on suspicion of trespassing and stalking but have not conducted a face-to-face interrogation as the suspect is currently overseas.

The incident follows a series of similar cases involving unauthorised attempts to access the singer’s private property.

In August, a South Korean woman in her 40s allegedly entered the parking area of Jungkook’s residence. Her case was forwarded to prosecutors in October on charges of trespassing and violating the anti-stalking law.

Earlier, in June, a Chinese woman in her 30s attempted to enter the home and was given “suspension of prosecution”, meaning the prosecutor chose not to indict her. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

