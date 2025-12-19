Japanese woman convicted of hiding daughter’s body in freezer for 20 years

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– A Japanese court on Dec 18 sentenced a 76-year-old woman to one year in prison, suspended for three years, for abandoning and hiding her daughter’s body for about 20 years in a closet and a freezer at her home in Ami, Ibaraki Prefecture.

The Mito District Court’s Tsuchiura branch handed down the ruling after prosecutors sought a one-year prison term.

The trial revealed that Keiko Mori’s eldest daughter, Ms Makiko, 29, was killed about 20 years ago by her husband.

Judge Shizuka Asakura said Mori hid the body in a closet and later moved it to a freezer after it decomposed, adding that the daughter had behavioural problems and had committed acts of domestic violence. KYODO NEWS