Japanese volcano spews ash, people warned to stay away

TOKYO • Japan's Mount Aso erupted yesterday, spewing a giant column of ash thousands of metres into the sky as hikers rushed away from the popular tourist spot.

There were no reports of injuries or casualties so far, after the late-morning eruption in south-west Japan, which sent rocks flying in a dramatic blast captured by nearby CCTV cameras.

People were warned not to approach the volcano as it ejected hot gas and ash as high as 3,500m.

The authorities said they were checking if any hikers had been trapped or injured, as TV footage showed dozens of vehicles and tour buses parked at a nearby museum that has a clear view of the volcano.

Pale grey torrents of ash were seen rushing down Aso's slopes towards the museum, but did not reach the site.

"Human lives are our priority and we are working with the Self Defence Forces, police and firefighters to effectively deal with the situation," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

"Caution is warranted even in far-away areas downwind, as the wind may carry not just ash, but also pebbles," Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) official Tomoaki Ozaki told a televised press conference, warning that toxic gases may also have been emitted.

The last time the JMA raised its warning for Aso to yesterday's level - three out of five - was when it erupted in 2016. The agency has been warning of increasing volcanic activity there in recent days.

Mount Aso's huge caldera dominates the south-western main island of Kyushu, where the 1,592m-high volcano is a popular tourist draw.

