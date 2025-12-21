Japanese village to introduce fines for disruptive behaviour amid rise in tourist numbers

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

HAKUBA, Nagano - The village of Hakuba in Nagano Prefecture on Dec 18 approved the introduction of fines for certain forms of disruptive behaviour in public, such as graffitiing and making loud noises late at night.

The village has seen an increase in the number of tourists, including those from overseas.

Fines and other penalties were newly added to the existing Hakuba Village Manners Ordinance. The Bill to revise the ordinance was approved on Dec 18 during the village assembly’s regular meeting with eight members voting in favour and two opposed. The penalties will come into effect from July 1, 2026.

According to the village’s general affairs division, the existing ordinance was enacted in 2015 for “protecting (a) beautiful village landscape and comfortable living environment”.

It prohibits disruptive behaviours, such as drinking or smoking while walking, but there are no penalties.

Making loud noises, especially late at night, is among the forms of disruptive behaviours added to the list for prohibition. Eight behaviours will be subject to fines of up to 50,000 yen (S$410) if the offender refuses to follow orders to stop.

In 2024, 2.71 million tourists visited the village, an increase of 330,000 from 2023. It is believed the increase was due to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourism-related businesses in the village have complained about people enjoying fireworks and making loud noises late at night and requested that the village reinforce the regulations.

“I’d like to help create a place where both residents and visitors can spend their time comfortably,” Hakuba Mayor Toshiro Maruyama said to reporters after the village assembly meeting.

According to the Research Institute for Local Government in Tokyo, 20 municipalities across the country, including Kamakura in Kanagawa prefecture, have ordinances on manners.

Six of the municipalities, including the cities of Fukuoka and Kyoto, have introduced penalties for violating relevant ordinances. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK