Japanese students perform kabuki scene in English in front of international audience

The students performed under the instruction of kabuki actor Nakamura Kazutaro – who undertook a similar role for the blockbuster film Kokuho.

FUKUOKA – Japanese s tudents of Linden Hall School in Chikushino, Fukuoka Prefecture, conducted a kabuki performance in English at the opening ceremony for the World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations (WFTGA) Fukuoka Convention 2026 on Feb 9.

The about 500-strong audience comprised professional tour guides from 47 countries and regions including France, Germany, the United States, Australia, Egypt, South Africa, the Philippines and Singapore. It was felt by the students that the traditional Japanese performance was appreciated.

English phrases such as (We) won’t spare you!” or “Shut up! Shut up!” echoed across the stage accompanied by the sounds of shamisen and taiko drums at the opening ceremony.

The associations held its general meeting in Japan for the first time at the Fukuoka International Congress Center in Hakata Ward, Fukuoka, from Feb 9 to 13.

The 10 junior high and high school students performed Pulling The Carriage Apart, a scene from Sugawara’s Secrets Of Calligraphy.

The play is based on the tale of Sugawara no Michizane, who was exiled to Dazaifu, a regional government that existed in Fukuoka prefecture during the Heian period (794-1185).

The long English lines delivered with kabuki’s characteristic intonation caused laughter to frequently fill the venue, indicating that the content seemed well understood by many. Classic kabuki shouts were heard in Japanese, giving the audience a taste of a traditional performance.

WFTGA President Sebastian Frankenberger, 44, from Germany said it was his first time watching kabuki, but he found the battles and arguments in the play easy to follow and very entertaining. The students’ movements were perfectly synchronised and had real impact, he said.

“I felt the audience understood and laughed along.” said Yura Imasato, 16, a first-year high school student who played one of the main roles. “Translating the lines into English is challenging, but it makes kabuki more accessible. I want to keep studying kabuki.”

With its philosophy of “Japanese spirit with Western learning,” Linden High School cultivates individuals who can communicate Japanese culture to the world in English. It launched English Kabuki project in spring 2024.

The students practice at Hakataza Theater in Hakata Ward, Fukuoka, during school hours as part of their “comprehensive studies”.

From the outset, Mr Nakamura has instructed them on body movement and “ma” — pauses used to express emotion. Their first public performance in Fukuoka in October 2024 caught the attention of someone connected to a Japanese tourist guide association, which eventually led to the February performance.

Kokuho has become a major hit, surpassing 20 billion yen (S$162 million) in box office revenue to become the highest-grossing live-action Japanese film of all time. This success has also heightened interest in the students’ English Kabuki.

Mr Nakamura conducted a four-day intensive training course at the school in late January. On the day of the performance, he visited the venue to take part in hayashi, the music ensemble that typically accompany kabuki performances.

“We perform kabuki in Japanese even when we perform overseas.” Mr Nakamura told the audience after the students’ performance. “English Kabuki is a new project that is expanding the art’s possibilities. We started this project hoping to perform overseas someday.”

Mr Shinya Hamada, 31, who teaches Japanese at the school and is involved in the project, said: “I’d be delighted if more people overseas become interested in kabuki through the students’ activities.

“We want to continue our efforts and tackle different plays in the future.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK