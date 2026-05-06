Japanese start-up to launch Gundam-inspired Haro robot into space

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TOKYO – A Japanese start-up plans to send a spherical robot inspired by Haro from the classic anime series Mobile Suit Gundam into space by next spring.

Spearheaded by Space Entry, based in Tsukuba, near Tokyo, the project aims to test whether “Everyone’s Haro” can launch successfully, move freely in microgravity and communicate as a partner – just like in the anime.

The robot’s design was entrusted to mechanical designer Kunio Okawara, who created the original Haro in the Gundam franchise.

It will be deployed to the Kibo Japanese experiment module on the International Space Station, where it will collect data for robots operating autonomously in space environments.

The 21cm-diameter robot, made of aluminium, will be designed to move in all directions using only its propeller system, with its cheeks serving as propulsion outlets. Sensors will detect obstacles and stop movement when necessary.

It will also be equipped with a camera and microphone to facilitate communication with the astronauts and have light-emitting diodes that serve as “eyes”, allowing it to express simple signals through blinking.

A crowdfunding campaign that began on April 14 to raise funds for the robot’s space launch reached its first goal of 3 million yen (S$24,200) in three days, with 200 people making pledges.

Backers can either join the project as participants, allowing them to be involved in the robot’s development process and attend launch events, or alternatively receive exclusive novelty items. KYODO NEWS