Japanese, South Korean trawlers collide, 13 rescued: Yonhap

TOKYO (Reuters) - A South Korean fishing boat was involved in a collision with a Japanese fishing vessel on Thursday (Nov 15) morning in the sea between the two countries, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

The 48-tonne South Korean trawler was sinking after the collision, which occurred about 180 nautical miles northeast of a set of disputed islets claimed by both sides. The collision occurred around 9.38 am local time, Yonhap quoted the Coast Guard as saying.

A rescue team saved 13 sailors and was still searching for more survivors, Yonhap said.

Japan's top government spokesman confirmed the collision and said there had been no casualties on the Japanese side.

Private vessels near the area also worked on the rescue operations.

Seoul has controlled the islets in the Sea of Japan/ East Sea since 1945, when Tokyo's brutal colonial rule on the peninsula ended. The islets are known in Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan.