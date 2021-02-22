News analysis

Japanese society starting to stir in support of gender equality

But nation still has long way to go despite naming a woman as new Tokyo 2020 chief

Japan Correspondent
Mr Yoshiro Mori, who quit as president of the Tokyo 2020 Games organising committee after his derogatory comments on women, has been replaced by Ms Seiko Hashimoto (at left) - a seven-time Olympian and mother of six - seen here with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike at a meeting at the Tokyo metropolitan government building last Friday. Ms Hashimoto has vowed to change the mood in society. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    2 min ago
Japan, with its global reputation battered over an Olympic-sized sexism scandal, has chosen Ms Seiko Hashimoto to lead the Tokyo 2020 Games, looking to the seven-time Olympian and mother of six as the poster girl for its commitment to gender equality.

Ms Hashimoto, 56, stepped up to the plate last Thursday, vowing to "change the mood in society" that has soured on her 83-year-old predecessor Yoshiro Mori's derogatory comments on women.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 22, 2021, with the headline 'Japanese society starting to stir in support of gender equality'. Subscribe
