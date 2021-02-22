Japanese society starting to stir in support of gender equality

Japan, with its global reputation battered over an Olympic-sized sexism scandal, has chosen Ms Seiko Hashimoto to lead the Tokyo 2020 Games, looking to the seven-time Olympian and mother of six as the poster girl for its commitment to gender equality.

Ms Hashimoto, 56, stepped up to the plate last Thursday, vowing to "change the mood in society" that has soured on her 83-year-old predecessor Yoshiro Mori's derogatory comments on women.