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Japanese prosecutors seek $1,600 fine over assault for Dewi Sukarno, wife of former Indonesian president

Dewi Sukarno allegedly threw a champagne glass at her then assistant and attacked her then manager by punching and kicking her.

TOKYO – Prosecutors on Sept 8 sought a fine of 200,000 yen ( S$1,600 ) for Dewi Sukarno, an 86-year-old Japanese TV personality and widow of former Indonesian president Sukarno, over a case in which she is accused of assaulting her former assistant and manager.

According to the indictment, Dewi threw a champagne glass at her then assistant at a restaurant in Tokyo’s Shibuya ward on Feb 13, 2025.

She also allegedly punched and kicked her then manager at an animal hospital in the ward on Oct 28 the same year.

During the first hearing at a trial at the Tokyo District Court on June 23, Dewi broadly admitted to the charges of assaulting the two women, stating she was “very regretful” over her behaviour. KYODO NEWS