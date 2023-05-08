News analysis

Japanese PM Kishida’s Seoul visit puts bilateral ties back on track

and
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida (left) meets South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SEOUL/TOKYO - In addressing disputed issues related to wartime forced labour and Fukushima during a reciprocal visit to South Korea that came earlier than expected, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida showed goodwill in wanting to pull derailed bilateral ties back on track.

He and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol also pledged to strengthen relations and deepen cooperation, during a critical time when their mutual ally, the United States, needs their support to counter North Korea’s growing missile threat and China’s rising assertiveness. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top