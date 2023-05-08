Japanese PM Kishida’s Seoul visit puts bilateral ties back on track

SEOUL/TOKYO - In addressing disputed issues related to wartime forced labour and Fukushima during a reciprocal visit to South Korea that came earlier than expected, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida showed goodwill in wanting to pull derailed bilateral ties back on track.

He and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol also pledged to strengthen relations and deepen cooperation, during a critical time when their mutual ally, the United States, needs their support to counter North Korea’s growing missile threat and China’s rising assertiveness.