Japanese parents turn to AI for clues hidden in babies’ cries

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Babies crying without a clear reason can be a major source of anxiety for parents.

TOKYO – From hunger to discomfort, artificial intelligence apps are being trained to interpret baby cries, with developers in Japan rapidly expanding tools that aim to translate infant sounds into guidance for parents.

Babies crying without a clear reason can be a major source of anxiety for parents. As families look for new ways to navigate the uncertainty of early childcare, developers are rolling out AI-powered tools designed to identify the possible causes of a baby’s distress.

One of them is Babylingual, a free app released in March by Moto Numazawa, a 25-year-old father in the Kanagawa prefecture city of Chigasaki, near Tokyo.

In late April, Numazawa held his smartphone up to his 3-month-old son, Saku. Seconds later, the app displayed the message: “I’m hungry.”

Alongside the result, the screen showed a gauge indicating the likelihood of that interpretation compared with other possible needs and advised: “It might be feeding time.”

By that point, three hours had passed since Saku’s morning feeding. After being fed, he quickly fell asleep in the arms of his mother, Yu.

Babylingual applies previous research suggesting babies make distinct vocalisations in response to needs such as hunger and sleep, classifying cries into five patterns.

The app also allows parents to save recordings of crying sounds to share with other caregivers and includes voice-guidance functions designed to help soothe babies to sleep.

Moto Numazawa, who already had experience with computers, began thinking about childcare-related challenges after his wife became pregnant with Saku.

He believed there was a need for such a tool as nuclear families become more common in Japan and parents have fewer opportunities to seek support from relatives and others around them.

Yu said it had helped her understand Saku’s needs in situations she found difficult to interpret on her own.

“I didn’t understand why he was crying when he had a build-up of gas in his stomach, so the app helped me,” she said.

While parents gradually learn to recognise their children’s signals themselves, Moto felt the technology could support that process.

“Parents and children develop alongside each other,” Moto said. “I hope the app can help communication between them.”

Similar efforts are under way elsewhere.

Cross Medicine, a venture company based at Tokushima University in western Japan, has developed an app called Awababy, which uses AI trained on more than 160,000 recorded baby cries and methods used to soothe infants.

The app identifies 11 different emotions and suggests ways parents can respond.

According to Cross Medicine president Koga Nakai, the service is especially popular in the middle of the night, when parents may find it difficult to seek advice from others.

The company also sees potential for the technology to help reduce the risk of post-partum depression. Adoption of the service is progressing through local government childcare support programmes and corporate employee benefit schemes.

In March, Mishima city in Shizuoka prefecture held a trial session for residents using Awababy and began considering providing the service free .

The town of Oyama in the same prefecture has started issuing user IDs to parents whose children were born on April 1 and later.

Tomomi Ohata, head public health nurse at the town’s health promotion division, said she hopes the app will encourage parents to think more deeply about what their babies may be feeling. KYODO NEWS