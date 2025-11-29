Japanese One Piece singer stopped mid-performance in Shanghai event

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SHANGHAI - A Japanese singer whose songs feature in the popular anime One Piece was forced to stop performing on stage in Shanghai on Nov 28, the latest disruption in events involving Japanese artists in China amid a bilateral diplomatic row.

Maki Otsuki had been slated to perform for two days from Nov 28 at the Bandai Namco Festival 2025, but her management posted a statement on her website on Nov 29 that she had to “suddenly stop performing due to unavoidable circumstances” on Nov 28.

Her performance for Nov 29 has also been cancelled for the same reason, it added.

The move comes as tensions heighten between the Japanese and Chinese governments over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent remarks in Parliament over Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island that Beijing views as is own territory.

A video on social media shows Otsuki singing on stage before the lights are suddenly turned off and the music stops.

Two people believed to be staff approach Otsuki and escort her off the stage.

Popular Japanese female idol group Momoiro Clover Z, who were due to perform at the same event Saturday, also announced on their official website that they had been told by the organiser to cancel their performance, citing “unavoidable” circumstances. KYODO NEWS