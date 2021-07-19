Japanese musician to step down as Olympic composer: Report

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese musician Keigo Oyamada, who described in magazines decades ago how he had bullied his classmates, decided to step down as a composer for the Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony, Nippon Television said on Monday (July 19), in the latest blow to the Games.

Oyamada told Quick Japan magazine published in 1995 how he had confined a classmate in a cardboard box and made fun of a student with disabilities, the Asahi Shimbun daily reported last week.

He also described his experience of bullying a classmate in another magazine published in the mid-1990s, the paper said.

He has come under fire in recent weeks, when the past issues of the magazines have been circulated online.