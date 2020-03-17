Japanese man gets death sentence for killing 19

A Japanese man inspired by Hitler was sentenced to death yesterday for killing 19 and injuring 26 others in a horrific stabbing spree at a care home for the disabled in July 2016.

Satoshi Uematsu, 30, had rationalised the rampage at the Tsukui Yamayuri En facility as necessary to "cleanse society of its burdens" and "rid the world of the disabled".

He had worked at the facility in Sagamihara, a city 50km west of central Tokyo, for more than three years until he abruptly quit in February 2016 with jaundiced thoughts.

Five months later, he carried out what was Japan's deadliest mass murder since World War II - until last year's arson attack at a Kyoto Animation studio left 36 dead.

Uematsu confessed to knifing his victims in their sleep in the lay judge trial at the Yokohama District Court, but defence lawyers argued that he was not mentally sound.

Presiding Judge Kiyoshi Aonuma, in sentencing Uematsu to death by hanging, said yesterday: "We cannot say his thinking was pathologically impaired."

He added: "The grave consequence of taking as many as 19 lives in a premeditated crime, executed with a strong intent to kill, means the death penalty is the only option that can be taken."

Uematsu was unrepentant during his trial, insisting during questioning that those with disabilities "should have no human rights as they are unable to contribute to society", and stressing that he was acting for the benefit of society.

His behaviour was erratic during the court hearings, from being lucid at certain times and unpredictable at others. At one point, he apparently tried to strangle himself.

Psychiatric test results presented during the trial showed that he suffers from multiple personality disorder, which worsened after he began abusing marijuana in 2015.

His defence cited this in arguing for a lighter sentence, saying his delusions and hallucinations would have obstructed his ability to discern right from wrong.

But prosecutors argued that Uematsu's prejudice against the disabled was deep-seated and that he had written to local politicians espousing his Hitler-inspired beliefs. Dr Tatsuya Osawa, who did Uematsu's psychiatric evaluation, told the court that his urge to kill was "not pathological but stemmed from his strong views".

Uematsu broke into the facility, which at the time was home to 157 people with intellectual disabilities, on July 26, 2016. He first bound five employees to handrails. During the attack, he aimed primarily for the necks of his victims.

Mr Takashi Ono, 76, whose son Kazuya, 46, survived the attack, told a news conference yesterday: "I attended all the hearings, hoping that I could see some form of remorse or hear an apology for his actions, but I was left disappointed."

He said he hoped the verdict would bring closure to the other grieving families.

Uematsu told the court last month that he would not appeal the verdict, regardless of the outcome.