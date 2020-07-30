Japanese lawmakers to push for curbs on use of app

TOKYO • Lawmakers from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have decided to push for steps to restrict the use of Chinese-owned video app TikTok, concerned that user data may end up in the hands of the Chinese government, said public broadcaster NHK.

A group of lawmakers led by former economy minister Akira Amari made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday and plans to submit a proposal to the government as early as September, NHK reported the same day.

TikTok, owned by Beijing technology firm ByteDance, is facing scrutiny in the United States over concerns that China could force the company to turn over its user data.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows this month said action was imminent to address national security risks posed by TikTok.

TikTok has said it has never provided user data to China and that it would not do so if asked.

The app is also under scrutiny in Australia over potential risks to data privacy.

In India, it was banned late last month along with 58 other Chinese-origin apps considered a threat to national security.

REUTERS