Japanese eateries in China fear ruin as Fukushima water discharge looms

BEIJING - It has been just over three weeks since China increased checks on Japanese food imports over radiation concerns, but Mr Kazuyuki Tanioka is already fearful for the future of his upscale Beijing sushi restaurant.

Like most restaurants in China, Mr Tanioka’s eight-year-old Toya has struggled with years of Covid-19 restrictions, which only began to ease in late 2022.

Now, it is facing a shortage of both customers and seafood ahead of Japan’s plans to empty into the sea treated water from its disaster-stricken Fukushima nuclear plant.

“I’m very worried about whether we can continue,” said the 49-year-old chef-restaurateur from Kumamoto in southern Japan.

“The inability to import food ingredients is truly a life or death situation for us.”

China is the biggest importer of Japanese seafood. Shortly after the 2011 tsunami and earthquake damaged the Fukushima plant, it banned the import of food and agricultural products from five Japanese prefectures. China later widened its ban, which now covers 10 out of Japan’s total of 47.

It has remained Japan’s biggest seafood export market.

The latest import restrictions were imposed in July after the United Nation’s nuclear watchdog approved Japan’s plans to discharge the treated water.

China has sharply criticised the move, which has also faced opposition at home, saying the discharge endangers marine life and human health.

Imports have since all but ground to a halt, with some Japanese officials fearing the worst is yet to come.

The more stringent Chinese checks have led to massive delays at customs, and the strident warnings have kept customers away: posts and hashtags saying Japanese food is radioactive and should be boycotted are rife on Chinese social media.

“China is saying it is contaminated water, while Japan claims it is purified water,” said Mr Kenji Kobayashi, 67, another Japanese restaurant owner in Beijing, who has lost up to a third of his customers in July.

“The difference between the two perspectives is vast, and it affects the level of understanding.”